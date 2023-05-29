Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.3 %

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $96.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

