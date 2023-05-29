Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 19,791 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,791 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in MongoDB by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 176,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in MongoDB by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 43,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim cut MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,108 shares of company stock worth $30,127,927 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $283.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.45. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.