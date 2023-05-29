Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 219,037 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,037 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,502,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Orla Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Orla Mining by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,004,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orla Mining by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 494,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,228 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ORLA stock opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.82. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orla Mining Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Orla Mining Ltd. is a capital pool company, which engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its material gold projects include Camino Rojo, South Railroad, and Cerro Quema. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

