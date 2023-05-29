Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 619 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HSBC by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.64) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.50) to GBX 671 ($8.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $729.60.

HSBC Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $37.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $39.63.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.