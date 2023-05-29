Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 640 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sylvamo by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sylvamo by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Performance

SLVM opened at $40.20 on Monday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $57.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvamo

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,269.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves bought 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.