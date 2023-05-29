Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 77,481 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,481 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSAN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cosan by 52.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cosan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Cosan Price Performance

Cosan Increases Dividend

NYSE CSAN opened at $12.43 on Monday. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3346 per share. This is a boost from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Cosan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.