Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 77,481 Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,481 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cosan by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. Cosan S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.3346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

