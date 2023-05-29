Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $722,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
