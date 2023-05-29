Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,238,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

