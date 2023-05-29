Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 694,508 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.