Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deere & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,913,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

