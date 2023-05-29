Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 261.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Clearfield stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

