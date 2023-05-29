Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $29.22 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Insider Activity at Clearway Energy

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 71,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,242,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,521.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

