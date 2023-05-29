COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) vs. Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Financial Analysis

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating) and COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and COBHAM PLC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $104.67 million 4.93 $10.64 million N/A N/A COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.18 billion 2.54 $98.11 million $0.11 40.82

COBHAM PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software 10.16% -23.28% 9.44% COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Absolute Software and COBHAM PLC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 0 0 N/A COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Absolute Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Absolute Software beats COBHAM PLC/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook. The company was founded on November 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About COBHAM PLC/ADR

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

