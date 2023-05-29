Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also

