Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) is one of 995 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Comera Life Sciences to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Comera Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Comera Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comera Life Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Comera Life Sciences $630,000.00 -$18.00 million -0.35 Comera Life Sciences Competitors $1.77 billion $225.41 million -3.86

Volatility & Risk

Comera Life Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Comera Life Sciences. Comera Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Comera Life Sciences has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comera Life Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comera Life Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comera Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Comera Life Sciences Competitors 4558 15927 42158 754 2.62

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.39%. Given Comera Life Sciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comera Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Comera Life Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comera Life Sciences -1,894.31% N/A -429.13% Comera Life Sciences Competitors -3,984.16% -837.16% -37.01%

Summary

Comera Life Sciences competitors beat Comera Life Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc., a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions. The company is advancing its primary product programs, CLS-001, a preclinical stage biobetter for Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis disease, and CLS-002, a preclinical stage biobetter for various oncology indications. Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.