Comparing Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -245.87% -63.53% -44.08% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $9.96 million 0.37 -$15.38 million ($28.77) -0.15 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcadia Biosciences and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcadia Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.11%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II beats Arcadia Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care. The company was founded by Eric J. Rey and John G. Sperling in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, CA.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

