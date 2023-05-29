Comparing Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Compass Minerals International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Compass Minerals International pays out -61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Minerals International -2.99% -6.08% -1.39% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Compass Minerals International and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Minerals International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.49%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 50.06%. Given Compass Minerals International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass Minerals International and Atlas Energy Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Minerals International $1.24 billion 1.09 -$25.10 million ($0.97) -34.07 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass Minerals International.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs. The company was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

