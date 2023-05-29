Comparing BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

BioNTech has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, meaning that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioNTech and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNTech 0 7 6 0 2.46 Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

BioNTech currently has a consensus target price of $172.20, indicating a potential upside of 63.58%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 7,268.42%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than BioNTech.

This table compares BioNTech and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNTech 51.03% 32.52% 27.56% Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of BioNTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of BioNTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNTech and Codiak BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioNTech $18.24 billion 1.40 $9.94 billion $26.01 4.05 Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.06 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.08

BioNTech has higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Codiak BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioNTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioNTech beats Codiak BioSciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 that are in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors. In addition, the company develops RiboCytokines, which include BNT151, BNT152, and BNT153 to treat solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor T cell immunotherapies, such as BNT211 to treat multiple solid tumors, and BNT221 for other cancers; and checkpoint immunomodulators consisting of GEN1046 and GEN1042, which are in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. Further, it develops BNT321, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trial for pancreatic cancer; BNT411, a small molecule immunomodulator product candidate for solid tumors; prophylactic vaccine for COVID-19 and Influenza; and infectious disease immunotherapies and rare disease protein replacement therapies. The company has collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Genmab A/S; Pfizer Inc.; Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. BioNTech SE was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mainz, Germany.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

