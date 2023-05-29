Comparing Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) and Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Rating) and Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eightco and Packaging Co. of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eightco $31.82 million 0.14 -$47.26 million N/A N/A Packaging Co. of America $8.48 billion 1.35 $1.03 billion $10.42 12.21

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eightco -218.45% -574.35% -108.36% Packaging Co. of America 11.61% 25.59% 12.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Eightco and Packaging Co. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.6% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Eightco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eightco and Packaging Co. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A Packaging Co. of America 2 3 1 0 1.83

Packaging Co. of America has a consensus target price of $127.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Packaging Co. of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Packaging Co. of America is more favorable than Eightco.

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats Eightco on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eightco

Cryptyde Inc. is focused on leveraging blockchain technologies to disrupt consumer facing industries. Cryptyde Inc. is based in SAFETY HARBOR, Florida.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on transportation assets, such as rail cars, and trucks. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

