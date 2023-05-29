Comparing Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) & Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.87% 16.09% 1.42% Byline Bancorp 23.22% 12.03% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67 Byline Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mercantile Bank and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus price target of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.18%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.61%. Given Mercantile Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercantile Bank and Byline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $213.92 million 2.00 $61.06 million $4.43 6.04 Byline Bancorp $358.87 million 1.91 $87.95 million $2.44 7.46

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mercantile Bank. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mercantile Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Mercantile Bank pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats Byline Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas. The company was founded on December 29, 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

