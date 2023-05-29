Comparing Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) and Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Tastemaker Acquisition (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Tastemaker Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tastemaker Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 102.49%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Tastemaker Acquisition.

69.7% of Tastemaker Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tastemaker Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tastemaker Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tastemaker Acquisition N/A N/A $7.10 million N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 10.60 -$71.52 million ($0.63) -1.70

Tastemaker Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Tastemaker Acquisition and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tastemaker Acquisition N/A -2.68% 0.26% Rigetti Computing -567.88% -48.70% -36.27%

Summary

Tastemaker Acquisition beats Rigetti Computing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

