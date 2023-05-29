Comparing Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) & Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempo Automation and Benchmark Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.71 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Benchmark Electronics $2.89 billion 0.30 $68.23 million $1.97 12.21

Benchmark Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Benchmark Electronics 2.36% 7.31% 3.30%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Tempo Automation and Benchmark Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Benchmark Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Benchmark Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tempo Automation and Benchmark Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Benchmark Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tempo Automation currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Benchmark Electronics has a consensus price target of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.39%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Benchmark Electronics.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats Tempo Automation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

