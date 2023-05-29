Comparing Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Venus Concept and Shockwave Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $99.50 million 0.12 -$43.70 million ($9.65) -0.23 Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 20.98 $216.00 million $6.34 44.27

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Venus Concept. Venus Concept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Venus Concept has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Venus Concept and Shockwave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67 Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56

Shockwave Medical has a consensus target price of $266.33, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Venus Concept.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -47.79% -426.69% -36.40% Shockwave Medical 43.18% 55.22% 41.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.4% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Venus Concept on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

