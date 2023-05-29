Contrasting First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) and First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

First Community has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.8% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of First Community shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $62.69 million 2.05 $14.61 million $1.91 8.86 First National $62.04 million 1.53 $16.80 million $2.69 5.61

This table compares First Community and First National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Community. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 21.91% 12.32% 0.87% First National 26.18% 16.13% 1.22%

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Community pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First National has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Community and First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 1 0 2.50 First National 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.95%. First National has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.38%. Given First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than First Community.

Summary

First National beats First Community on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment includes deposit and lending products and services to its commercial and retail customers. The Mortgage Banking segment offers mortgage origination services for loans that will be sold to investors in the secondary market. The Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segment consists of investment advisory services and non-deposit products. The Corporate segment consists of parent company’s financial information, including interest on parent company debt and dividend income received from First Community Bank. The company was founded on November 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, SC.

About First National

First National Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary. It offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

