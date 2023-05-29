Contrasting KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $37.55 million 1.18 -$35.41 million ($1.54) -1.11 KORE Group $268.45 million 0.44 -$106.20 million ($1.46) -1.06

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crexendo and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.92%. KORE Group has a consensus price target of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 332.26%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Crexendo.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -85.41% -0.72% -0.59% KORE Group -41.99% -23.86% -7.10%

Volatility and Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of KORE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORE Group beats Crexendo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services. The software solutions segment focuses on software licenses, software maintenance support and professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

