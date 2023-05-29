Contrasting Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hyperfine and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 168.02%. Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 716.99%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -775.18% -47.17% -43.48% Nuwellis -195.87% -109.40% -75.52%

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $6.81 million 15.45 -$73.16 million ($0.88) -1.68 Nuwellis $8.54 million 0.43 -$14.52 million ($88.76) -0.03

Nuwellis has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Nuwellis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

