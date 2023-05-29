Contrasting Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) & Reed’s (NYSE:REED)

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Primo Water and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 2 2 0 2.50 Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primo Water presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.47%. Given Primo Water’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Reed’s.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

88.7% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Primo Water has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water 1.88% 7.46% 2.60% Reed’s -36.23% -1,582.74% -62.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and Reed’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.22 billion 0.95 $29.60 million $0.27 49.22 Reed’s $53.04 million 0.15 -$20.06 million ($8.99) -0.34

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primo Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Primo Water beats Reed’s on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

