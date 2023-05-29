Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $383,121.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,798,965 shares of company stock valued at $329,232,106 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 60,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 43,097 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

