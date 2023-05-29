Crane (NYSE:CR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Crane

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.