Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $132.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

