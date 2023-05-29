Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $132.00 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $158.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $6.7385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

