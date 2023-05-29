Cresco Labs Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cresco Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut Cresco Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Cresco Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

