Cresco Labs Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) – Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cresco Labs in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million.
Cresco Labs Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.76. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.