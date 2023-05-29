Critical Analysis: Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) vs. SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and SM Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $1.03 billion 1.48 $505.23 million $1.35 4.25 SM Energy $3.36 billion 0.99 $1.11 billion $10.18 2.70

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 SM Energy 1 6 5 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Birchcliff Energy and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 83.38%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $40.64, suggesting a potential upside of 47.66%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than SM Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 39.23% 20.94% 15.51% SM Energy 41.07% 28.22% 14.53%

Risk & Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.4, meaning that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SM Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

SM Energy beats Birchcliff Energy on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co. is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

