Critical Analysis: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) vs. Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.81 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.25 Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Longview Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62% Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A -65.52% 3.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Minerva Surgical and Longview Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 334.78%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Longview Acquisition Corp. II beats Minerva Surgical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

