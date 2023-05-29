Critical Contrast: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BeyondSpring and Kura Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A Kura Oncology 0 0 7 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

BeyondSpring currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.82%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 122.58%. Given Kura Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than BeyondSpring.

18.1% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Kura Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and Kura Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.35 million 30.85 -$33.28 million N/A N/A Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$135.84 million ($2.04) -6.54

BeyondSpring has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondSpring and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Kura Oncology N/A -32.64% -30.52%

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Kura Oncology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the Plinabulin Pipeline and TPD Platform segments. The Plinabulin Pipeline segment focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The TPD Platform segment engages in the development of therapeutic agents and discover chemical entities. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

