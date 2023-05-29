Critical Review: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and HG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.45 $5.21 million $0.47 10.23 HG $14.48 million 1.30 $3.74 million $0.59 11.10

Manhattan Bridge Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HG. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 57.21% 13.46% 7.84% HG 23.54% 10.82% 7.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats HG on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others. HG Holdings was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

