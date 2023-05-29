Delcath Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Delcath Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delcath Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,396.28% and a negative net margin of 1,212.45%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

DCTH opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 19,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at $954,617.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.