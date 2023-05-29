Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $48.51 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

