Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) vs. Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Head-To-Head Survey

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denny’s and Yoshiharu Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $456.43 million 1.41 $74.71 million $0.89 12.91 Yoshiharu Global $8.28 million 1.02 -$3.49 million N/A N/A

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 11.35% -69.18% 6.86% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Denny’s and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Denny’s and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 3 2 0 2.40 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Denny’s presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Given Denny’s’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Denny’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Denny’s beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

