DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

