Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $56.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

