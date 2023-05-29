Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

