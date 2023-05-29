Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $55,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

PSN stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

