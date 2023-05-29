Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958,832 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $53,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

YELP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $328,948.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $985,678. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

