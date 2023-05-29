Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 192 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Park National were worth $53,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Park National by 101.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,711,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Park National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Park National Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Dan Delawder acquired 600 shares of Park National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.52 per share, for a total transaction of $62,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRK stock opened at $101.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.14. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.59.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $116.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Park National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.95%.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.