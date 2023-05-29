Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 312,717 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $50,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Bread Financial by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

BFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of BFH stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $442,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,956,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,210,289.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 568,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,298,462. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

