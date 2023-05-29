Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.53 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 858,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $50,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $72.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $121,543.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,565 shares of company stock worth $2,424,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

