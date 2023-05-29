Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $54,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

AMR stock opened at $137.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

