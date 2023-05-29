Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $54,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FB Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,573.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $201,678.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,057.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 48,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

